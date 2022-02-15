Video: Central Florida deputies use drone to help capture armed suspect escaping from victim’s home

In this article:

Volusia County deputies used a drone to help capture an armed suspect escaping out of a victim’s bedroom window.

The arrest happened in a Deltona house on Urbana Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Monday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Deputies were on-site to escort a victim in an earlier incident.

The victim told authorities the suspect, 27-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, texted her that he was on his way to her house to shoot her, according to the Facebook post.

She left home that night, and deputies ensured the house was safe before she returned.

Overhead video footage from the scene showed multiple deputies approaching the home with a shield to protect from gunfire.

The video cuts to a ground-floor level viewpoint before deputies breached the home.

Drone footage at the 0:27 mark shows Hernandez escaping out of the bedroom window and hopping a fence into a neighboring yard.

Deputies eventually catch up to the Hernandez and take him into custody.

They searched his backpack and found a loaded pistol, according to the Facebook page.

Authorities charged Hernandez with armed burglary, written threats of bodily injury, and resisting an officer without violence.

He’s currently in a Volusia County Branch Jail on a $20,500 bond.