VIDEO: Central Florida man arrested for pointing gun at driver in traffic

Deputies arrested a Central Florida man for allegedly pulling a gun on another driver in traffic.

On Wednesday, Flagler deputies arrested 50-year-old Bryant Stanely on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies said Bryant, of Palm Coast, nearly ran another driver off SR-100 and pointed a handgun toward them through his passenger window.

After conducting a high-risk traffic stop, deputies arrested him without incident and transported him to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

The video of his arrest is below.

The video starts with an aerial view of deputies giving Bryant instructions to remove himself from the car and place his cell phone on its roof.

It then switches to the body cam, where deputies tell him to lift his shirt to ensure he has no weapons.

Next, they repeatedly tell him to walk backward until they handcuff him.

Deputies searched his car and found the handgun wedged between the center console and the driver’s seat.

The gun had a magazine and one round in the chamber.

A victim and a witness identified Bryant as the man who pointed the handgun.

Officials are holding him on a $50,000 bond.