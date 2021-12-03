Video: Central Florida porch pirate captured on camera stealing package

A Ring video captured a porch pirate stealing a package in Central Florida.

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department posted the video on their Facebook page Friday morning.

It shows the suspect entering the frame from the left side of the screen walking directly toward a package on the porch.

The suspect quickly collects the items before disappearing from the same direction he initially entered from.

Officials said the incident happened around 1:50 p.m. on the 2500 block of Sunset Drive.

They described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark-colored 4-door passenger car.

Authorities asked anyone to contact them if they have information or recognize the suspect.

Those with information can contact Detective Daly at 386-424-2251 or email bdaly@cityofnsb.com.

Citizens can also call 386-424-2000 and speak with an on-duty officer to report information.