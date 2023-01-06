VIDEO: Chicago felon arrested after U-Haul truck high-speed chase in Cobb County

A Chicago felon was arrested in Cobb County after he led officers on a Christmas Eve car chase.

On Dec. 24, a Cobb County police officer conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul pickup truck hauling a trailer on Atlanta Road in Cobb County.

In new body camera video released by police this week, the officer is seen walking up to speak to the U-Haul driver.

When officers were talking to the driver, they said they noticed the strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the car.

After backup forces arrived on the scene, officers attempted to search the car for drugs; however, in the video, the driver’s demeanor changed.

Officers said the suspect began to reach for something that they could not see.

Authorities said the suspect reached for the unknown object and that warranted the officers to draw their weapons for protection.

After officers pulled out their guns, in the video, you see the driver flee the scene at a high rate of speed. Throughout the video, officers are seen following the U-Haul truck as it was speeding over 100 mph on Interstate 285.

Eventually, the driver exited I-285 onto Paces Ferry Road and then onto Cumberland Parkway, driving southbound.

The video shows the driver hitting several barriers and medians as he turns on Cumberland Parkway.

Officers followed the driver into the parking lot of a Walgreens, where he hit a brick structure and sign for Walgreens.

Officers trapped the U-Haul to get the truck to the stop, forcing it to crash into their vehicles.

After crashing, the suspect was taken into custody. His identity has not been released.

When they conducted a criminal history check, the officer found that the driver was a repeat convicted felon for armed robbery in Chicago and was previously sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2013, which he is still serving.

The suspect was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, obstruction of law enforcement, possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, and multiple misdemeanors.

After officers searched the arrest area, they recovered a Glock 22 pistol on the pavement.

