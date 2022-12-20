VIDEO: Child, grandmother pulled from under car after driver runs them over in Tampa

An 80-year-old woman is in critical condition and her 3-year-old great-granddaughter is stable after first responders pulled them from beneath a car that ran them over in a Tampa parking lot on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. at the Arbour Ponds Apartments at 2901 N Dale Mabry Highway, according to a news release issued Tuesday by Tampa police. The woman, who was returning from the grocery store, was pushing the girl in a stroller when the driver of a 2006 Toyota Corolla backed out of a parking spot and ran them over, police said.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, told police he did not see the woman and child and felt a bump as he reversed but thought he’d run over a large storm drain. He tried to pull forward and when the car didn’t move, he realized he’d struck someone and the woman and child were pinned under his car, police said.

Neighbors used a hydraulic jack to raise the car slightly before police and Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived. Tampa police Cpl. Lance Baker responded to the call and found the woman and girl still trapped.

Baker’s body camera was recording as he asked the woman if she could hear him. The woman, whose head, shoulder and arm are protruding from under the car, can be heard moaning as her granddaughter cries. Baker then pulls groceries from between the woman and the car, which helped the woman to breathe, according to police.

Baker and an unidentified Tampa Fire Rescue crew member used a knife to cut a stroller strap and pull the girl from the car. They then pulled the woman free. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Police did not release the name of the woman, the girl or the driver. Police do not suspect the driver was impaired and no charges are expected.