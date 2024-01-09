Video: Child starts lighthearted snow battle while Kansas City mom clears snow from car

A fresh layer of snow can bring on some chilly chores, but that snow can also provide fun for some.

A mother and her child enjoyed the best of both worlds Tuesday while the unidentified mom started to clear away the several inches of snow that covered her car. While she brushed the snow from the car, her child lurked behind her with a snowball. The moment turned into a lighthearted snow battle as mom brushed snow toward the child who continued to land a good shot with a snowball.

Kansas City Star visual journalist Emily Curiel was looking for photos of the fresh snow and caught the tender moment on video shared here.