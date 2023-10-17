Video of children in cages predates Israel conflict; uses stock audio track | Fact check

The claim: Video shows children held hostage in cages during the Israel-Hamas conflict

An Oct. 8 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows a video of several young children locked in a cage as a man can be heard laughing in the background.

"Palestinian terrorists are holding Israeli babies hostage in cages," reads text in the video. "The devil does exist."

Other iterations of the claim were shared on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter. Previous versions accumulated thousands of shares and likes before they were deleted from various social media platforms.

Our rating: False

The video is unrelated to the Israel-Hamas conflict and was published online before the current conflict began.

Video was taken days before deadly Hamas attack

The video was originally posted on TikTok, but that post has since been removed. The fact-checking outlet Lead Stories reported the post was shared in early October, at least two days before the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The TikTok user who first shared it temporarily removed the account from the platform but has since reactivated it.

In an Oct. 8 TikTok video, the user explained in Arabic that the children in the cages were his relatives and that the clip was filmed before the conflict between Israel and Hamas broke out, according to a USA TODAY translation. The nationality of the children is unclear, but there is no indication they are Israeli.

Fact check: Baseless claim Israeli defense minister said country 'abolished' rules of war

A TikTok search shows the sound of the laughing man in the background of the caged children video is an audio track that has been widely used in other TikTok videos.

Hamas militants did take over 150 people hostage during the Oct. 7 surprise attack, including at least 16 children, according to BBC. The group has threatened to kill hostages if Israel bombs civilian locations without warning.

USA TODAY reached out to the Instagram user and the original TikTok user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Our fact-check sources:

