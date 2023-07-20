Video of Christian women paraded naked through village triggers outrage

Protests that condemn sexual violence against women have been held after a 'shameful' incident in Manipur - Arun Sankar/AFP

Two Christian women were filmed being paraded naked around an Indian village in an online video that has triggered outrage.

In the 26-second footage, a mob can be seen molesting and assaulting the two women as they are led towards an empty field.

The incident occurred the day after violent scuffles between the majority Hindu Meitei and minority Christian Kuki-Zo communities in the region of Manipur, which is led by the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ethnic violence in the north-eastern state has killed at least 120 people, most of them Kuki.

The Meitei community accounts for more than half of Manipur’s 3.5 million population, who mostly reside in the capital city Imphal and the prosperous suburbs surrounding it. The minority Kuki-Zo tribe inhabit the surrounding hill districts.

More than 60,000 people have been displaced thus far in the conflict.

The Kuki-Zo community opposes demands for a proportion of public jobs and college places to be reserved for Meitei people. They also fear that the Meitei might be allowed to acquire land in areas currently reserved for them and other tribal groups.

Nearly 250 churches have been burnt, and hundreds of houses have been destroyed.

The two women who were assaulted claim the police delivered them to the mob - Arun Sankar/AFP

The video was captured two months ago, but has only emerged now because an internet blackout was imposed in the state.

According to the police complaint, a 21-year-old woman reported being the victim of a gang rape while the other 42-year-old said she was molested and assaulted.

The village head said that one of the women’s father and brother were killed by a gang while trying to protect her.

The police complaint says the mob of up to 1,000 men, some of whom carried weapons, snatched three women in total.

The 21-year-old victim said the police were present during the attack.

“The police were there with the mob which was attacking our village. The police picked us up from near home and took us a little away from the village and left us on the road with the mob. We were given to them by police,” she told local media.

‘It has shamed the whole nation’

The opposition political parties accuse Narendra Modi, the prime minister, of choosing to stay silent on an ethnic conflict that has claimed dozens of lives.

Mr Modi discussed the video on Thursday, telling reporters: “The Manipur incident is shameful for any civilised society,”

“It has shamed the whole nation,” he added.

On Thursday, police arrested a 32-year-old Meitei man, Khuirem Herodas, in relation to the assault.

N Biren Singh, the chief minister of Manipur and a Meitei himself, promised a thorough investigation and strict action against all perpetrators, with even the possibility of capital punishment being considered.

