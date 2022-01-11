This video has circulated since 2020 in reports about flooding in Turkey

A video that shows animals swept away by flood has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media alongside a claim it was filmed in Iran as heavy rains caused deadly flash flooding in the country in January 2022. In reality, the video has previously circulated online since 2020 in reports about flooding in Turkey.

The video has been viewed over 300,000 times after it was posted on Facebook on January 5, 2022.

"Torrential rain in Iranian city Bandar Abbas," reads the post's Sindhi-language caption.

Bandar Abbas is a port city on the southern coast of Iran.

Screenshot of the misleading post. Taken on January 11, 2022.

The misleading post circulated as heavy rains caused flash floods in Iran's south in early January, killing at least eight people. AFP reported on the flooding here.

The video was also shared with similar claims about recent floods in Iran here, here, here and here on Facebook; here on Twitter; and here on YouTube.

But the video has previously appeared in old news reports about flooding in Turkey.

A reverse image search found the same video published in this report by Turkish TV channel aHaber on June 30, 2020. The footage can be seen from the twenty-second mark onwards.

The Turkish-language report's headline reads: "74 sheep died in flooding in Ercis district of Van. Moments caught on camera."

Ercis is a town in the Van province of Turkey.

Turkey media outlet DHA News Agency's logo can be seen on the top-right of the footage. The agency tweeted the same video on June 30, 2020.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the video in the misleading posts (L) and the video published by aHaber (R):

Screenshot comparison

The flooding in Ercis was reported in multiple Turkish-languages media outlets between June and July 2020 here,here and here.

AFP previously debunked misleading posts that have shared the same footage with the claim it showed floods in Turkey in 2021.