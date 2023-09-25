Video about a 'drunken brawl' tied to Ukraine isn't from USA TODAY | Fact check

The claim: Video shows USA TODAY report that Zelenskyy's security guard 'started a drunken brawl' in New York

A Sept. 25 Facebook video (direct link, archive link) includes the USA TODAY logo in the top-right corner and shows a compilation of clips of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, New York City police and street fights.

"A security guard from the Ukrainian delegation to the United States started a drunken brawl in a bar," reads the video's caption. "Zelensky’s tour of the United States ended with dignity: a member of his security service got drunk, began demanding that Americans shout 'glory to Ukraine' in the bar, and started fighting those who refused. As a result, he himself was beaten by ordinary Americans."

The video was shared more than 40 times in less than a day. A similar video on Telegram was viewed more than 130,000 times.

Our rating: Altered

The video includes the USA TODAY logo and is produced in a similar style, but it was not created by USA TODAY. USA TODAY did not publish any video or story reporting such an incident.

Video altered to include USA TODAY logo

USA TODAY did not publish the video in question nor has it reported anything about the purported incident involving a Zelenskyy security guard.

"The video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) using the USA TODAY logo and branding is fake," a USA TODAY spokesperson said, referring to a similar X post. "We have filed a claim on false information with the platform to halt the immediate spread of misinformation."

Zelenskyy recently visited the U.S. on a trip that included a Sept. 19 speech at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, where he warned about the dangers of allowing Russia's aggression to spread. He also met with Capitol Hill lawmakers in an effort to bolster support for Ukraine's war effort against Russia’s invasion.

There are no credible news reports about a member of the Ukrainian delegation starting a bar fight in New York City.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told USA TODAY that "there are no complaint reports on file" that match the information in the video.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY didn't report Zelenskyy security guard 'brawl' | Fact check