Video: Clouds Slow to Clear on Sunday (11-11-23)

This week, WordPress.com owner Matt Mullenweg confirmed his company would be shifting the majority of Tumblr's workforce to other areas at parent company Automattic in light of the social blogging site's continued financial woes. After acknowledging and explaining the meaning behind a leaked internal memo detailing the staff changes, Mullenweg then went on to field a number of questions about Tumblr's future in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on his own Tumblr blog. Here, the exec responded to questions about Tumblr's plans for existing products, like Tumblr Live, its monetization efforts, policies, and its planned integration with the decentralized social networking protocol ActivityPub, which Mullenweg had earlier said was in the works.