Video: Coachella road rage victim confronts aggressive drivers

A video of a road rage incident during a traffic jam on the way to Coachella captured the moment a victim confronted an aggressive driver and passengers.

The incident, which took place during the final day of the music festival on Sunday, involved a driver of a white Honda CRV attempting to cut off several vehicles, reported KTLA.

Witnesses said the driver of the hybrid SUV argued with other motorists who refused to yield their space, leading to a heated confrontation with one of the victims. A backseat passenger in the Honda also hurled insults at other people on the road.

One of the victims, identified only as Shawn, told KTLA that he confronted the group after one of the SUV's passengers threw a glass bottle into a different vehicle and shattered its side window.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Shawn had been in another vehicle, where he reportedly “saw everything happen for what it is” as the Honda driver was “harassing me at first and merging into my lane.”

According to the victim, he was shocked by the behavior that the driver and his passenger displayed. He reportedly confronted the aggressive driver because he felt he had to stand up for those who were frightened by the incident.

The unruly group eventually turned their car around and left the scene, but not before the victims were able to capture the fleeing car's license plate.

The driver of the car whose window was shattered filed a police report. Shawn noted that while he doesn't care whether the driver or the passenger responsible for the broken window receives jail time, he wants them to realize that what they did was wrong.

