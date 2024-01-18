Video: Coldest Air of the Season So Far Arrives Tomorrow (1-18-24)
Matt has more on the timing of the cold air.
Matt has more on the timing of the cold air.
Tired of your chilly bedroom or home office? This smart, wall-mounted heater will help keep you toasty.
Google researchers say they have evidence that a notorious Russian-linked hacking group — tracked as “Cold River” — is evolving its tactics beyond phishing to target victims with data-stealing malware. Cold River, also known as “Callisto Group” and “Star Blizzard,” is known for conducting long-running espionage campaigns against NATO countries, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom. Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) said in new research this week that it has observed Cold River ramping up its activity in recent months and using new tactics capable of causing more disruption to its victims, predominantly targets in Ukraine and its NATO allies, academic institutions and non-government organizations.
Cases of the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold are at high levels across the country right now. How do you know which respiratory illness you've got?
Jim Irsay has been open about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
A lack of charging infrastructure, the tendency of all batteries to suffer in extreme cold, and potentially a lack of owner knowledge may have added up to a perfect winter storm for Chicago EV owners.
In 2024, resolve to breathe cleaner air. This affordable radon detector can help monitor quality levels in real time.
This little guy is amazing for pet dander, allergens, everyday odors and more.
Stock up on everything from electric blankets to fuzzy slippers for a perfect cold-weather day at home!
Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? How about the kid-friendly 'Nick-ified' version?
One of TikTok's latest trend somehow combines Melissa McCarthy and a Disney movie.
Baby, it's cold outside. Here's what parents can do to protect their kids.
The stories you need to start your day: A historic Emmy Awards, Trump’s Iowa victory and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Netflix was close behind thanks to its limited series, Beef.
With the touch of a button, you'll stay cozy now and through the winter — could nearly 57,000 shoppers be wrong?
This celebrity chef-backed appliance is just $79 right now!
Lexus showed two new concepts at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, an overlanding GX 550 Overtrail that needs to see production, and a racy LBX Morizo RR Concept.
What to know about the latest Season 3 episodes available on Disney+.
At CES 2024, ASUS showed off a new pair of glasses called the AirVision M1 that could be an even more travel-friendly alternative to a portable monitor.
The Australian cartoon is back with new episodes — minus a scene that was reedited after outcry last year.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.