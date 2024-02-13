Video: Concord motorcyclist leads police on Highway 4 chase

(KRON) — A Concord man led police and California Highway Patrol officers on a high speed chase along Highway 4 Sunday morning.

During the felony pursuit, video recorded by a CHP helicopter shows the man riding on a motorcycle with law enforcement vehicles trailing behind him. (Watch the chase in the video player above).

The CHP said the pursuit continued to Vasco Road near the Contra Costa County line before ending at a house in Concord.

(Image courtesy CHP)

Helicopter video shows the man parked his motorcycle next to two more motorcycles in front of the house. He darted inside, however, surrendered when officers caught up to him minutes later.

“This was one of 20 pursuits that CHP Golden Gate aircraft have been actively involved in during this past week,” CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations wrote.

Law enforcement officials did not release the man’s name nor disclose what charges he was wanted for. The motorcyclist was arrested and taken into custody.

