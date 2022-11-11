VIDEO: Coney Island gunman shot dead by NYPD kept firing even after he was struck

The gunman shot dead by cops in Coney Island Thursday night kept firing at officers even after he fell to the ground mortally wounded, stunning video acquired by the Daily News shows.

Jermaine Hickson, 30, was killed in the shootout. The Harlem resident began shooting as soon as cops arrived at the scene, firing off at least five shots at the officers, according to police sources and the surveillance video.

The dramatic confrontation started about 10:15 p.m. Thursday as Hickson threatened to shoot his girlfriend outside HL Gourmet Deli Grocery at W. 36th St. and Neptune Ave, police said.

Moments later, two other women alerted officers on patrol a block away, at W. 36th St. and Mermaid Ave. about what was going on.

Surveillance video taken from outside the deli shows Hickson, wearing a white-hooded sweatshirt and brown pants, arguing with his girlfriend as he stood in the crosswalk on W. 36th St.

His girlfriend, sporting a blue shirt and a ponytail, is several feet away by the deli’s front door. At first she has her hands raised, then she begins gesturing wildly as she tries to calm him down.

The suspect’s gun was at his side, but as soon as an NYPD patrol car approaches he whirls around, raises his pistol and starts firing.

The two officers in the cruiser duck behind their car doors before firing back, the video shows.

“The officers respond back by firing their weapons,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said at a press conference near the scene Thursday night. “The man goes down and as he’s on the ground he continues to fire on our officers.

“Then eventually he stops,” Maddrey said.

His pistol raised at the police cruiser, Hickson fired off four rounds as he backs up onto the sidewalk behind a parked car, the video shows.

At least one shot hits the parked car as Hickson’s knees suddenly buckle and he falls to the ground on his back.

As he laid on the sidewalk wounded, he rolls toward the cops, racks the slide on his pistol and fires off one more shot before he stops moving, the video shows.

Story continues

Five officers and a sergeant — two in full uniform — pulled up to the deli in a patrol car and two unmarked cars, police said.

When the shooting stopped Hickson was subdued and handcuffed with officers trying in vain to render aid, Maddrey said. The gunman died at the scene.

The two women are being interviewed by detectives.

Maddrey said that four of the six cops on scene fired their weapons, though it’s not yet clear how many shots were fired by them.

The officers were treated for ringing in their ears but were not struck by gunfire.

The shooting was the second fatal incident involving officers in a week.

On Nov. 3, police shot a 21-year old gunman moments after he opened fire on another man outside a Bronx bodega, cops said.

Detectives from the Queens Warrant Squad working nearby spotted the gunplay and fired shots at the man on E. Gun Hill Road near Hull Ave. in Norwood, video showed.

The mortally wounded gunman was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died.