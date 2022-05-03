Video confession of man accused of killing Port Huron woman played at jury trial

Port Huron Police Sgt. Chad Smith is cross-examined by Dustin Tucker's attorney, David Heyboer, at Tucker's jury trial Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

A video of a police interview in which Dustin Tucker described how he killed a Port Huron woman was played at his jury trial Tuesday.

St. Clair County Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Sparling showed the police interview between Port Huron Police Detective Chad Smith and Tucker shortly after the crime took place.

Tucker first denied his involvement in the crime, stating Danielle Smith, the victim, wasn't home when he went by her Division Street house on May 28, 2021.

Tucker later said there was a confrontation at Danielle Smith's home about rumors involving the two of them that had been circulating on social media. He said he pushed her down and dragged her to the basement. She woke up while in the basement and began talking, he said.

"I remember hitting her head once and she just stopped moving," Tucker said on the recording.

Tucker said he then put gas on a towel and put the towel on Smith.

When asked if he felt remorseful, Tucker said he regretted his actions.

"I know I'm going to jail," Tucker said on the video.

Chad Smith, now a sergeant with the police department, also reviewed surveillance footage that showed a black vehicle coming to the Division Street home twice on May 28, 2021, and a single subject entering the home several times. The last time the subject left, the back door showed an orange glow from inside the home.

The prosecution rested its case shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. The trial is scheduled to continue Wednesday morning.

Tucker is charged with open murder, second-degree arson and unlawful imprisonment.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Smith, 28, was found dead on May 29, 2021, following a fire in her home in the 1800 block of Division Street.

Police later executed a search warrant at a home in Port Huron Township where Tucker lived before his arrest.

The St. Clair County medical examiner ruled the death of homicide, stating Smith most likely died by strangulation.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Tucker's video confession played at jury trial