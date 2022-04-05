VIDEO: Confrontation outside Encore Casino as State Police pursue driver in Everett

A dramatic confrontation outside the Encore Casino in Everett on Tuesday morning.

Sky 25 was over the scene as State Police pursued a driver to the front entrance of the Encore Casino, leading to a confrontation with guns drawn.

As the driver exited the vehicle, he appeared to challenge troopers who were pursuing him, before disappearing under the awning of the casino.

Moments later, the man was seen being taken into custody. State Police say the driver had struck several cruisers before the confrontation.

Boston 25 has a crew headed to Everett. Watch for live updates.

We have one person in custody following a pursuit that just ended in the vicinity of the Everett casino. Suspect fled from one of our lieutenants and led us on a pursuit, during which the suspect struck several cruisers. We will have more info later this morning. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 5, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW