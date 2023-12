TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-275 in Tampa due to a crash.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the crash is beyond Busch Boulevard.

They are labeling this crash as major.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.