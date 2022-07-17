[Video] The Crazy Situation Of Cannabis In Texas: Empty Your Dispensary Every Day And Restock Every Morning
Today's Guest:
Jacobi Holland & Lulu Tsui, Founders - On The Revel
Morris Denton, CEO - Texas Original
Meet The Hosts:
Javier Hasse https://www.twitter.com/JavierHasse
Elliot Lane https://www.twitter.com/ElliotLane10
Watch the full show here: https://youtu.be/szqefjK_ubU
CANNABIS INSIDER PLAYLIST: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4...
