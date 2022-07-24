VIDEO: Creep gropes stranger’s breasts on Manhattan subway platform

A creep was caught on video groping a stranger’s breasts as she walked by him on a lower Manhattan subway platform during the afternoon rush hour, police said Sunday.

The assailant was lounging on a bench on the downtown 4/5/6 platform in the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station when the 61-year-old victim walked by about 5:30 p.m. Friday, cops said.

He reached out and grabbed her, shocking the unsuspecting woman, who fled the subway station, police said.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the attacker and tracking him down.

He is described as about 40 and 6-feet tall with a large build, brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a black jacket with white piping trim, a maroon T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.