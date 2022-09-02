VIDEO: Creep pulls down woman’s blouse then sexually assaults her on Upper East Side street

A fiend slipped up behind a 22-year-old woman in Yorkville, yanked down her blouse and sexually assaulted her in an attack caught on video, police said.

The woman was walking on E. 89th St. near First Ave. about 11:45 p.m. on June 28 when the creep suddenly attacked her, police said.

Stunned, the victim nearly fell as she pushed the man away. He then ran off.

The woman declined medical attention.

On Friday, police released a video of the sexual assault and asked for the public’s help in tracking down the attacker.

The suspect is roughly 30-years-old and was wearing a black t-shirt, light blue jeans, a black baseball cap, a black backpack and black sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 577-TIPS, Calls are confidential.