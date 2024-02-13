VIDEO: Crews pull car out of Washington Township pond

New video shows crews pulling a car out of a private pond in Washington Township Monday afternoon.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Washington Township firefighters were dispatched around 12:40 p.m. to Waterstone Boulevard on reports of a car in the water.

Cellphone video from an iWitness 7 viewer shows a car in the pond and fire crews at the scene.

A driver left the car and failed to put it in park when it rolled into the water, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office told News Center 7.

It took crews about an hour to get the car out of the water.