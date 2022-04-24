VIDEO: Crook racing away in stolen flatbed truck slams into Bronx pedestrian, crushing him against parked pickup

A crook racing off in a flatbed truck he just stole slammed into a pedestrian, crushing him against his parked pickup in a horrific caught-on-video Bronx crash, police said Sunday.

Medics rushed the 49-year-old victim to Jacobi Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

The chaos began when the opportunistic thief hopped behind the wheel of a white 2002 Mitsubishi flatbed left parked in front of a lumberyard on White Plains Road in Wakefield, keys in the ignition, about 8:15 a.m. Friday, cops said.

He hit the gas and barreled north toward E. 240th St., barely making it a block before striking the victim.

The victim was walking around the back of his gray Chevrolet Silverado when the bandit sped by, striking him and sideswiping the Chevy. The impact sent the man sprawling to the ground and tore pieces off his pickup.

The victim suffered severe body trauma, cuts and broken bones.

The fugitive flatbed driver kept going. Eight hours later, he slammed the truck into a utility pole on E. 235th St. and White Planes Road, just five blocks from the earlier crash. He abandoned the damaged truck, running off south on White Plains Road.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect running off and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down. He is described as Black, in his late 50s to 60s and bald.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.