Video: Crooks bash window of Bronx jewelry store, make off with $131K in bling

Two crooks shattered a plate glass storefront window to a Bronx jewelry shop and swiped an assortment of baubles on display in a bold afternoon heist caught on video, police said Wednesday.

The duo, dressed in black-hoodies and surgical masks, stormed up to the Grand Jewelers Corp. on Grand Concourse near E. 181st St. in Fordham Heights just before 4 p.m. April 29, cops said.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows one of the men swinging a long tool with a hook, smashing it into the display window and shattering the glass.

He and his accomplice then rummaged through the broken window, swiping display frames holding an assortment of necklaces and watches.

The incident took place as cops in the Bronx try to track down a crew of heavy-handed thieves who have bashed the display windows of more than a dozen jewelry stores, stealing merchandise.

Stunned Grand Jewelers Corp. workers told police that $131,000 in jewelry was taken from the display window in the eight-second heist.

The crooks were last seen running down the street with arms full of loot.

The suspects are described as between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet and were wearing identical clothes: black hoodies, black sweatpants, white sneakers, black gloves and black face masks.

Detectives have yet to connect the April 29 theft to the series of other brazen break-ins that follow the same pattern, police sources said.

That crew is responsible for at least 16 retail burglaries in the Bronx and Queens dating back to Feb. 25, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding the Grand Concourse heist is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.