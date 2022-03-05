VIDEO: Crooks with bat attack Manhattan food deliveryman, bash bike

A group of men armed with a baseball bat attacked a deliveryman in Washington Heights, then proceeded to bash the victim’s bicycle after he hid from the ruthless assailants, startling video released by police Saturday shows.

The 29-year-old deliveryman was dropping off an order at a Saint Nicholas Ave. building near W. 179th St. and the entrance to the Alexander Hamilton Bridge about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday when eight men, one on a bicycle, surrounded him, cops said.

As they get closer, one of the attackers strikes the victim, clad in a reflective vest, in the head with a stick, the video shows.

The victim runs into the building to escape his attackers. As he hid, one of his attackers strikes his bicycle with a baseball bat before everyone scatters, the video shows.

The suspects were last seen running south on Saint Nicholas Ave. No arrests have ben made.

Responding officers found the victim at the scene. Although he was struck in the head, the blow was absorbed by his helmet and he didn’t require any medical attention.

The suspects did not try to rob the deliveryman and it wasn’t disclosed why the group targeted him.

Police on Saturday released surveillance images of the suspects in the hope someone recognizes them.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.