VIDEO: Crooks wanted for critically injuring off-duty NYPD cop behind long violent carjacking and robbery spree

The crew wanted for beating an off-duty NYPD cop into critical condition in the Bronx swiped at least eight cars from Bronx and Queens drivers this month before switching gears to brazenly robbing people simply walking down the street, police said Wednesday.

The gun-toting trio and their driver, who usually stays behind in a stolen getaway car, are behind at least 19 crimes in Queens and the Bronx this month, cops said.

They started their spree Aug. 1 when they pulled a knife on a 35-year-old man who had just exited his 2011 Hyundai Sonata on Lurting Ave. near Van Nest Ave. in the Morris Park section of the Bronx, cops said.

The crooks, believed to be in their late teens or 20s, punched the victim in the eye before running off with his wheels.

Four days later, the crew resurfaced to beat and rob two men near Caesar Place and Olmstead Ave. in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx about 1 a.m. Aug. 5,, cops said.

Just 14 hours later they stole a 2020 BMW from a 51-year-old man on Morgan Ave. near Fenton Ave. in Pelham Gardens. Two of the crooks waved handguns as they pulled their victim out of his vehicle, cops said.

Over three days beginning Aug. 7 the crew pulled off five carjackings in the Bronx and Queens, snatching a 2018 Mercedes Benz, a 2012 BMW, a 2022 Mercedes Benz, a 2018 Porsche, a 2022 Honda Civic and a 2013 Mercedes Benz, cops said.

“We need the car! We need the car!” one of the crooks screamed as he ordered a 44-year-old man eating in a 2012 BMW out of his car on Baychester Ave. near Co-op City before the suspects rolled off with his ride.

The crew is also responsible for an attempted car jacking on Latting St. but the victim sped off in his Mercedes Benz after the suspects pulled guns on him. And they beat a 52-year-old man on 194th St. and 115 Road in Jamaica, Queens, before running off with his cellphones.

On Aug. 11, cops put out a media alert about the robbery crew that included surveillance video of one of the carjackings. Around that time the crew paused their spree but got going again on Aug. 16 when they pulled guns and robbed three men in two separate hold-ups a block away from each other on Olmstead Ave. in Castle Hill, taking their victims’ cellphones and wallets, cops said.

They resurfaced again on Monday, robbing six people in five separate incidents in one day, cops said. The crew also became more daring and violent, carjacking a 52-year-old livery cab driver of his 2016 Honda in Co-op City in one incident and holding a 39-year-old man from behind while an accomplice repeatedly punched him in the face before running off with his belonging, cops said.

The violence culminated when the crooks jumped off-duty NYPD Officer Muhammed Chowdhury as he jogged down Olmstead Ave. near Lafayette Ave. in Soundview about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The crew beat Chowdhury unconscious, robbed him of his cellphone and wallet and fled in a black Honda, cops said.

Police found the cop on the sidewalk bleeding from the left ear. He was unable to stand up, speak or identify himself. But his family told the Daily News Wednesday he has regained consciousness and is talking to his wife.

Police hoping to finally put an end to the spree have released two video and a flurry of surveillance images of the suspects in the hopes someone recognizes them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.