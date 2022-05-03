VIDEO: Customer waiting in line at Times Square food cart chased down by mob, pummeled and stabbed

A customer who got into a quarrel while in line at a Times Square food cart was chased down by a mob, pummeled and stabbed, startling video released by the NYPD Tuesday shows.

The 36-year-old victim, whose injuries include a stab wound to the lung, is expected to recover.

Police said the victim got into an argument with three people, who then called their friends over, on Eighth Ave. near W. 45th St. about 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

The group of friends chased the victim, then caught up to him and beat him, the video shows. The mob punched and kicked him in the head and body and stabbed him three times, in the shoulder and back. A garbage can was also thrown at him.

One of the attackers snatched the victim’s sunglasses and cellphone before they ran off down W. 44th St. towards Seventh Ave.

The victim was treated at Bellevue Hospital then released.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.