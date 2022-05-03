VIDEO: Customer waiting in line at Times Square food cart chased down by mob, pummeled and stabbed

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A customer who got into a quarrel while in line at a Times Square food cart was chased down by a mob, pummeled and stabbed, startling video released by the NYPD Tuesday shows.

The 36-year-old victim, whose injuries include a stab wound to the lung, is expected to recover.

Police said the victim got into an argument with three people, who then called their friends over, on Eighth Ave. near W. 45th St. about 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

The group of friends chased the victim, then caught up to him and beat him, the video shows. The mob punched and kicked him in the head and body and stabbed him three times, in the shoulder and back. A garbage can was also thrown at him.

One of the attackers snatched the victim’s sunglasses and cellphone before they ran off down W. 44th St. towards Seventh Ave.

The victim was treated at Bellevue Hospital then released.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Letter: Remembering a 'one-of-a-kind' Savannah police officer

    A letter to the editor writers eulogizes Detective Aulmon Giles of the Savannah Metropolitan Police Department.

  • AP Top Stories May 3 A

    Here's the latest for Tuesday May 3rd: Report says Supreme Court may be ready to overturn Roe v. Wade; US official say Russia plans to annex large parts of eastern Ukraine; Primary day in Ohio; Grand Jury selection in Georgia election investigation.

  • Samsung signs deal with Dish for 5G radios, phones

    Samsung has signed a multi-year deal to sell equipment to Dish for its upcoming 5G network in the United States, one of the largest radio deals for the South Korean company since its major Verizon contract in 2020. Samsung set itself up as a challenger to top telecoms equipment suppliers Nokia and Ericsson in the United States by winning a $6.6 billion deal with Verizon, and the contract with Dish further cements its position. "This is a greater than a billion dollar agreement for Samsung Networks," Alok Shah, vice president at Samsung, told Reuters.

  • Family Dollar Is Under Fire for Reportedly Selling This to Shoppers

    Whether you're just looking for a good deal or you depend on lower costs, you've almost certainly found yourself browsing the aisles at your local dollar store. Family Dollar has been one of the major dollar store chains providing unbeatable prices to U.S. shoppers for more than 60 years now, marketing itself as a "family" for communities throughout the country. But despite its advertisements of togetherness, the company was just hit with a massive consumer lawsuit from a state attorney general.

  • 4 Ways Your Feet Are Telling You That Your Heart's in Trouble

    Avoiding tobacco, staying physically active, and eating a balanced diet are all good practices to help keep your heart healthy. Other tips for preventing heart disease may not be as obvious, such as flossing your teeth on a regular basis, or keeping an eye on your feet. When you think about cardiac wellness, your mind probably doesn't automatically go to your feet. But even though they couldn't be further from your heart, your feet can actually tip you off to certain types of cardiac trouble.Wha

  • Hormone-disrupting ‘forever chemicals,’ phthalates may impair bone health in teen males: study

    Exposure to two classes of endocrine-disrupting compounds — “forever chemicals” and phthalates — may be associated with poor bone health in male teens, a new study has found. Some of these disrupters, which interfere with the way the body’s hormones work, could be responsible for reducing bone mineral density in adolescent boys, according to the study…

  • 9 people in police custody after vehicles stolen from GM Lansing Grand River Assembly

    According to tweets from Michigan State Police, the chase involved two groups of vehicles stolen from the plant.

  • Tuesday is Election Day for these Holland-area communities

    Polls will be open Tuesday in Park Township, Holland Township, Zeeland Township, Fillmore Township and several other communities.

  • Daywatch: Report: Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade | Downtown Chicago again jolted by violence | 31 best tacos in Chicago

    Good morning, Chicago. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter. The report comes amid a legislative push to restrict abortion in several Republican-led states — Oklahoma being the ...

  • Supreme Court Affirms Diversity-Focused High School Admissions Policy

    Later this year, the Supreme Court is expected to consider one of the most important cases on affirmative action in years.

  • 'Ukraine’s Finest Hour': Johnson Echoes Churchill in Speech to Kyiv Parliament

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson echoed Winston Churchill in his address to the Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday, May 3, telling lawmakers, “This is Ukraine’s finest hour that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come.”Johnson was speaking to delegates of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada via video link. President Volodymyr Zelensky was also in attendance in Kyiv.“Your children and your grandchildren will say that Ukrainians taught the world that the brute force of an aggressor counts for nothing against the moral force of a people determined to be free,” Johnson said.Johnson also announced a new £300 million military aid package to assist Ukraine is resisting the Russian invasion. Credit: Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine via Storyful

  • A Michigan sheriff's deputy accused of torturing, killing, and tossing his adopted dog in a ditch has been arrested

    The deputy said he was trimming his dog's nails when the dog nipped at him. So he duct-taped the dog's legs, dropped him in a ditch, and shot him.

  • Sydney Sweeney's Detachable Dress at the 2022 Met Gala Will Leave You Feeling Euphoric

    Sydney Sweeney makes her Met Gala debut in a Tory Burch ensemble. See her red carpet look here!

  • I live on a 42-foot sailboat with my partner and dog. Here are 6 ways we make the most of our space.

    My partner and I downsized from a 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom house to a 42-foot boat about a year ago. Here's how we utilize our tiny space.

  • Ukraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver a virtual address to Ukraine’s Parliament on Tuesday that compares Kyiv’s struggle to Britain’s during World War II. His government also announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History i

  • The New Range Rover Is Fabulous

    Now in its fifth generation, the Range Rover remains a standard-bearing SUV, though oddly, it's far better with a straight-six than the V-8.

  • Man Allegedly Confesses To Strangling , Beating Girlfriend To Death Before Texting Her Ex

    A man is accused of strangling his girlfriend with a belt and beating her with a baseball bat and then texting her ex-husband to confess. Michael Lowell Munger, 53, was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder for the death of his partner, Lynnie Ann Loucks, 43, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, Loucks’ ex-husband asked authorities to perform a welfare check at Munger and Loucks’ shared home in an unincorporated area north of Brainerd, Missouri. Munger had sent

  • Rogoff Sees Fed Hiking Rates Up to 5% as Things Are ‘Out of Control’

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates to as much as 5% to ease the hottest inflation in four decades just as the world faces a “perfect storm” of potential recessions in the U.S., European Union and China, former International Monetary Fund chief economist Kenneth Rogoff said.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Eras

  • Alexander Skarsgard's Trainer Detailed the 'Northman' Diet He Used to Get Shredded

    Magnus Lygdback, who previously helped Alexander Skarsgard get ripped for 'Tarzan', breaks down what the actor ate for 'The Northman'.

  • Novak Djokovic ‘heartbroken’ for former coach Boris Becker after prison sentence

    Boris Becker, who coached Novak Djokovic for three years, was sentenced to more than two years in prison on Friday.