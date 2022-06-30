VIDEO: Cyclist wanted for groping, injuring 88-year-old woman in Brooklyn

A cyclist rode up behind an elderly woman on a Brooklyn sidewalk and groped her, sending her toppling to the pavement — and then to the hospital, police said Thursday.

The 88-year-old woman was walking near the corner of Greene Ave. and Wyckoff Ave. in Bushwick Tuesday when the cyclist slowed down as he approached her from behind about 2:20 a.m., cops said.

The man grabbed the woman’s buttocks and as she turned to face him, she lost her footing and fell, unnerving video released by police shows.

The man peddled off, leaving the injured woman lying on the sidewalk next to a trash can, cops said.

Medics took the woman to Wyckoff Hospital where she was treated for a broken arm and serious injuries to her left hip.

Police released surveillance video and images of the man in the hope someone may recognize him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.