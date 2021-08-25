VIDEO: Dancing stranger shoves 2-year-old girl on Bronx street, victim hits head on sidewalk

An unhinged stranger was caught on video pushing a 2-year-old girl to the ground without warning, causing the tot to slam her head on the cement in the Bronx, police said Wednesday.

The toddler had just stepped outside with her mother when they were approached by the woman near E. 198 St. and Valentine Ave. shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

Startling surveillance video released by police shows the woman, with long hair and wearing a large white T-shirt, dancing erratically towards them. The child’s mother is visible in the footage but the 2-year-old is around the corner of the building and only glimpsed in shadow.

Then the stranger approaches the child, bends over, and pushes the baby girl, the video shows. The attacker then trotted away as if nothing happened.

The baby hit her head on the cement, authorities said. She was taken to Montefiore Medical Center in stable condition.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the assailant and tracking her down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.