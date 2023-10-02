Video: Daytime armed carjacking at Delaware County convenience store sends customers running

SHARON HILL, Pa. - Police in Delaware County are investigating a shooting outside a convenience store. Surveillance video shows a scuffle before the suspect runs into the driver’s seat of someone else’s car, stealing it.

"I called the cops right away," owner of 7-Eleven in Sharon Hill, Abu Khaleque, said.

Khaleque says gunshots rang out in the parking lot of his convenience store in Sharon Hill. "I had about four or five people inside the building. Everyone go back to the back room and they said it was scary."

Surveillance video around 1:30 Sunday afternoon showed the suspect pulling out a gun and a struggle between two parked vehicles. The armed suspect runs into the driver’s seat of a silver sedan and points the gun at the car owner who had just walked out of the store.

"It’s crazy," customer Joe Cook said. "I can’t believe what this world is coming to today."

About a mile away, neighbors say Sharon Hill police recovered the stolen vehicle on Poplar Street, going door to door to check for additional evidence.

"It actually scares me," customer Fanta Zokai said. "I guess they are on camera. They will be found."