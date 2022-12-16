VIDEO: Daytona Beach men caught with stolen trailer, drugs and guns

Law enforcement officials arrested two Daytona Beach men traveling with a stolen trailer, guns and drugs.

Deputies said suspects Corey Rashad Moore, 26, and Shayne Chyenne Wise, 26, face multiple felony charges, according to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials conducted a traffic stop involving Moore and Wise on Wednesday just before 11:30 a.m. in Palm Coast. A deputy said they saw a truck pulling a black trailer on Belle Terre Parkway. When they checked the tag, the owner reported the trailer store two days prior.

The owner said Wise was supposed to return the trailer on Monday, according to the press release. They said they tried to contact Wise, but he wasn’t responding to their attempts.

Wise told deputies he spoke with the owner, and the owner agreed he could keep it for a few more days but stated the owner was “drunk at the time and probably won’t remember.”

Deputies searched the truck and found a Taurus 9-millimeter gun within reach of Wise’s seat. Deputies said a Keltec 9-millimeter gun found in a zipped backpack in the back seat belonged to Moore.

Deputies also found four grams of marijuana in Wise’s pants and two grams more grams in Moore’s pants, according to the press release.

“Once all the occupants in the vehicle were detained, our deputies found two loaded guns in the vehicle along with a strong marijuana odor,” Sheriff Rick Staly added. “It turns out they had the marijuana hidden in their pants and it was discovered while they were being processed at the Green Roof Inn.”

Moore faces charges of grand theft auto, evidence tampering and bringing drugs into a prison facility.

Wise faces the exact same charges with an additional charge for carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

More posted bail of $8,500, while Wise posted an $11,000 bond.