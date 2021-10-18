VIDEO: Deadly floods and landslides sweep away homes in southern India

Eat This, Not That!

To cut carbs or not to cut carbs, that is the question. When it comes to weight loss and health goals, this may be one of the most widely debated issues, which is exactly why we wanted to get to the bottom of it.Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, author of The Sports Nutrition Playbook and a member of our medical expert board, says you don't need to cut carbs from your diet to lose weight, but that you might benefit from focusing on the quality of the carbohydrates you're eating.Here's why not all c