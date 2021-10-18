VIDEO: Deadly floods and landslides sweep away homes in southern India
Heavy rainfall in October caused flash floods and landslides across southern India. Thousands of people have been evacuated to relief camps, and dozens have been killed.
Heavy rainfall in October caused flash floods and landslides across southern India. Thousands of people have been evacuated to relief camps, and dozens have been killed.
Custom cabinetry turns a narrow 1960s kitchen into a sophisticated work zone with a convenient pantry and a laundry room on the side.
To cut carbs or not to cut carbs, that is the question. When it comes to weight loss and health goals, this may be one of the most widely debated issues, which is exactly why we wanted to get to the bottom of it.Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, author of The Sports Nutrition Playbook and a member of our medical expert board, says you don't need to cut carbs from your diet to lose weight, but that you might benefit from focusing on the quality of the carbohydrates you're eating.Here's why not all c
Purdue thought it had a touchdown but a replay review turned it into a touchback
Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Vermont "Despite having the highest vaccination rates in the cou
Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down today's top stories from around the world.
Heavy rains cause rivers to overflow in Kerala, washing away homes and trapping people under debris.
Panama’s foreign affairs minister speaks on the record number of migrants making the perilous journey through the Darien Gap and what the country is doing to help the most vulnerable.
Iowa’s time as the No. 2 team in the country is not going to last long.
See where Michigan State now sits after picking up another road victory this weekend to remain unbeaten on the season
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Sunday defended President Biden's support for prosecuting those who defy subpoenas from the Jan. 6 select committee, telling CNN's "State of the Union" that Biden has "every right" to make his position clear.Driving the news: Biden said Friday that he hoped the Justice Department would prosecute those who defy subpoenas and hold them accountable. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHis remarks came a
The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah declared for the first time Monday that his powerful militant group has 100,000 trained fighters.
In the Only Murders in the Building season finale, Selena Gomez and Martin Short rush to warn Steve Martin that his girlfriend may not be the person she claims to be.
Have we not entertained you?
Read that again: a little less than 5 minutes to recharge a range that's roughly equivalent to a Mustang Mach-E's. The hasty electron refill is said to be thanks to proprietary batteries from Hong Kong-based battery maker Desten and the accompanying 900-kW charging system. Desten says it made "breakthrough discoveries in materials and cell structures," creating a prototypical EV battery good for 3,000 charge cycles and about 930,000 miles of driving range.
Zillow Group Inc. is pausing the purchase of U.S. homes as it works through a backlog of properties,
Investigators believe a 1,200-foot (366-meter) cargo ship dragging anchor in rough seas caught an underwater oil pipeline and pulled it across the seafloor, months before a leak from the line fouled the Southern California coastline with crude. A team of federal investigators trying to chase down the cause of the spill boarded the Panama-registered MSC DANIT just hours after the massive ship arrived this weekend off the Port of Long Beach, the same area where the leak was discovered in early October. During a prior visit by the ship during a heavy storm in January, investigators believe its anchor dragged for an unknown distance before striking the 16-inch (40-centimeter) steel pipe, Coast Guard Lt. j.g.
The La Niña climate pattern is one of the main drivers of weather in the U.S. and around the world, especially in late fall, winter and early spring.
The old airport in the Siberian settlement of Churapcha has been unusable for years, its runway transformed into a swampy field of puffed-up mounds and reliefs. Like cities and towns across northern and northeastern Russia, Churapcha is suffering the consequence of climate change thawing the permafrost https://graphics.reuters.com/CLIMATE-CHANGE/PERMAFROST/oakveelglvr/index.html on which everything is built. "There isn't a single settlement in Russia's Arctic where you wouldn't find a destroyed or deformed building," said Alexey Maslakov, a scientist at Moscow State University.
The family of a California Black construction worker wants answers after their loved one was shot several times in what is now being looked at […]
BRING ON THE RAIN! Wet weather is here to stay for at least 6 days in the Bay Area, says ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma.