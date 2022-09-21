Video depicting 'sexual misconduct' circulates at Tallahassee middle school

A video depicting "sexual misconduct" among minors who were not on school campus was circulated among Raa Middle School students this week, according to Leon County Schools administration.

The video, which included a Raa student and another minor, was shared with classmates by another student during school hours, according to parents who contacted the Democrat.

In an email to parents, principal Marcus Scott wrote about the incident but provided few details.

"I want to always be transparent with you regarding things that affect our entire campus. There was never a threat to our faculty or students. Campus safety is always my top priority."

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating, said spokesperson Angela Green.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna said the students involved will not be attending school during the investigation.

"We are aware that there was an alleged act of sexual misconduct ... and that law enforcement is looking into it," Hanna said.

Hanna said the administration is considering sending counselors to the school for students who may need to talk about the incident.

Raa administration urgers parents to monitor student cell phone usage

Adrianne Kautz, the mother of a seventh grader at Raa, said her daughter told her about the video when she got home from school Tuesday.

The daughter was not sent the video, but heard rumors about it on Monday at school.

"My initial reaction was that I am so sad for everyone involved," Kautz said. "I am thankful that our daughter felt comfortable enough to talk to us about it. It's a hard thing to imagine happening to your child, and it's a really hard thing to have to explain."

In the email to parents, Scott encouraged them to monitor their children's phone usage.

"We must remember once we texted it and/or post it, it is out there for the world to see. Someone is waiting to take a screenshot to show others especially when it is inappropriate," he wrote.

