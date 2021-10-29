Video depicts Frederick murder suspect with gun during second day of Hooks trial

Oct. 29—A Frederick man charged with murder was captured on video gesturing with what appears to be a handgun the day before a fatal shooting in 2020, prosecutors proffered in court Thursday.

Jordan B. Hooks, 29, has pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges lodged by the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, including first-degree murder of his so-called friend, Jaemari A. Anderson, 19.

On the second day of the trial Thursday, defense attorneys prepared to argue for certain cell phone video and audio to be excluded from the trial. Judge Julia A. Martz-Fisher reviewed the videos and audio with the attorneys prior to the jury entering the courtroom, as is the practice for this type of motion. Arguments are set to be heard Friday morning.

Multiple cell phone videos shown in court depicted a man — who the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office proffered was Hooks — gesturing with what looked to be a silver handgun inside a residence, fanning out cash, pointing the gun at the camera and somewhat dancing along to music. Some of the videos depicted others holding what appears to be a black handgun.

Police allege Hooks and Anderson were close friends hanging out with others at Hooks' residence on Waterview Court in the Waterside Community on Sept. 6, 2020 — the day of the shooting. A conflict reportedly occurred within the group, leading Hooks and Anderson to agree to a fight outside. Anderson was found with a gunshot wound to the head by a walking path in the community, police said. He later died at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Theodore King Jr. Thursday testified before the jury to the autopsy he conducted of Anderson at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

In a video reportedly taken the day before Anderson was shot, Timothy Gilbert of the state's attorney's office identified Hooks, Anderson and defendant Daniel A. Flythe in the clip of individuals hanging out listening to music at a residence. The state did not get into details regarding the context of the videos. Gilbert indicated they would call witnesses to speak to them if the videos are permitted to be shown to jurors.

Flythe, 27, is also charged with first-degree murder in the case.

An audio file from a witness' cell phone, played in court Thursday, captured about 15 minutes of what appeared to be a tense conversation at about 8 p.m. Sept. 6, within the hour police say Anderson was found shot. Gilbert identified Anderson, Hooks, a female who is not charged, and Brian B. Henry as the main voices suspected in the recording. Henry, 28, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to being an accessory to murder after the fact to the murder.

Charging documents suggest Anderson was verbally confronted by the group for him seemingly challenging their authority.

In the audio clip aired in court Thursday, the female questions another person's actions and speaks to supposed problems surrounding him. The male voices were low and difficult to hear in open court.

"At the end of the day, something not adding up," the female said in the recording. "Something not sitting right."

The female speaker offered what sounded like a warning.

"Stop running your mouth," she said, "'cause you're gonna get hurt."

