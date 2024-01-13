Video: Deputy walks in on attempted robbery at 7-Eleven in Carson

At least four suspects are in custody after a sheriff’s deputy walked in on them allegedly attempting to rob a convenience store.

Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows the suspects rushing into the store, located at the intersection of Victoria Street and Avalon Boulevard in Carson, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The suspects were seen quickly hopping over the counter while the clerk was still behind the register.

Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows a sheriff’s deputy walking in on a group of robbers allegedly attempting to rob a convenience store in Carson, CA on Jan. 13, 2024.

According to the clerk, a deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department happened to walk in while the attempted robbery was occurring.

Footage shows the deputy quickly pulling out his service weapon and radioing for backup as the suspects, still behind the counter, scramble out of the camera’s frame.

At least four were arrested, authorities said, but they could not confirm whether or not more suspects were taken into custody.

It is not known if the suspects are connected to a recent string of 7-Eleven robberies in the area.

Dan Lunsford contributed to this report.

