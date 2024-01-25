Video: Dignitaries welcome Kamala Harris as she arrives in Sacramento

Vice President Kamala Harris landed in Sacramento on Air Force Two Thursday for a day of promoting her and President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.

Harris was greeted at the airport by several local and state elected officials, including Lt. Gov Eleni Kounalakis, who is currently acting governor while Gov. Gavin Newsom is in South Carolina campaigning for Biden, Rep. Doris Matsui, Attorney Rob Donta and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.