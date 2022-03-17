VIDEO: Dirt bike riders beat and rob father and son after Harlem crash

A violent group of dirt bikers bent on revenge dragged a man and his adult son out of their car in Harlem and beat them after the driver accidentally struck one of the bikers, police said while releasing horrifying video of the clash.

The 64-year-old driver found himself surrounded by bikers on W. 127tth St. and St. Nicholas Terrace about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, after he collided with a biker who had just blown through a red light, cops said.

The rider needed to go to a nearby hospital, and the rest of the group was out for blood, cops said.

They swarmed the car, pulling the man and his 36-year-old son out of the vehicle — then punched and kicked both father and son and stole a cell phone, wallet and cash, cops said.

The marauders got back on their bikes and fled west on W. 127th St. Medics took both victims to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in stable condition, cops said.

Police released video of the attack Wednesday, and are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.