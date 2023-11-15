Video: Disney says it has $40 billion economic impact in Florida as it battles DeSantis in court
The jobs include Disney employees as well as jobs supported by visitor spending off Disney World property.
The jobs include Disney employees as well as jobs supported by visitor spending off Disney World property.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
Disney's fiscal Q4 report marks the first time the media giant is delivering earnings under a new reporting structure that breaks out ESPN's financials.
You'll soon be able to use the one-app streaming experience Disney is creating between Disney+ and Hulu.
"Whenever we make a change, we do it because we're committed to what Walt said," Disney Imagineer Jeanette Lomboy says.
Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich said the company's language surrounding streaming profitability and how quickly it can cut costs will be an important earnings focus this quarter.
Reliance is nearing a deal to acquire Disney's India business, according to a report, as Mukesh Ambani's oil-to-telecom empire eyes broadening digital and television assets. Disney values its India business at about $10 billion, whereas Reliance views the assets at between $7 billion to $8 billion, the Monday Bloomberg News report said. Reliance in an earlier statement said the firm is always evaluating properties for acquisitions.
A full 54% of Americans say that Biden, the oldest Oval Office occupant in U.S. history, no longer has “the competence to carry out the job of president.”
The ARK Invest head sees 2024 as a turning point for the firm and has made bitcoin the center of many of her bets on the market.
Don't wait to start saving.
Chewy, the online pet supplies company that sold to PetSmart in 2017 for $3.35 billion, but then split off a few years later, is the latest company to undergo layoffs, TechCrunch has learned. According to multiple sources, the pet supplier has laid off more than 200 employees -- a figure Chewy confirmed -- including those in its Plantation, Florida headquarters, and other sites. Chewy didn't confirm the job roles it eliminated, but there is talk of the headcount reductions on discussion forums like Blind, where users are reporting Chewy reduced its headcount by 220 people, and noted the reductions included some engineers, developers, product managers and supply chain personnel.
David Fincher's new movie is killing it on Netflix.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Is cutting “just over 180” roles in its gaming division, VP Christoph Hartmann wrote in an email to employees November 13.
City officials undertook an intensive effort to clean up the city ahead of this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit — and the much-anticipated meeting between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Amazon announced another cluster of layoffs this week along with plans to discontinue the Crown channel, a flashy Amazon-run Twitch channel that featured television-like programming. Amazon will also shutter its Game Growth group, which helped creators in the gaming world market themselves. In a letter to staff, Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann characterized the decision as a move that would put more emphasis on offering free games to subscribers through Prime Gaming.
Tens of thousands of people took part in a rally in support of Israel on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., where security was tight and emotions were raw amid the ongoing war against Hamas.
Tesla seems to be walking back the punitive limits it placed on buyers of its yet-to-be-released Cybertrucks. As recently as yesterday, a Tesla US order agreement page included a threat to sue Cybertruck buyers who resell the vehicle without permission during their first year of ownership. Tesla's rules said Cybertruck buyers could not even attempt to sell their vehicle during year one, unless they received approval directly from Tesla to do so — and gave the company the chance to buy it back first.
This Friday, Nothing will release Nothing Chats, a messaging app that supports both RCS and iMessage communication.
The TV personality shares her experience in honor of National Diabetes Awareness Month.
How to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals and final this week.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!