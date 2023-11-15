Video: Disney says it has $40 billion economic impact in Florida as it battles DeSantis in court

TechCrunch

Chewy, the online pet supplies company that sold to PetSmart in 2017 for $3.35 billion, but then split off a few years later, is the latest company to undergo layoffs, TechCrunch has learned. According to multiple sources, the pet supplier has laid off more than 200 employees -- a figure Chewy confirmed -- including those in its Plantation, Florida headquarters, and other sites. Chewy didn't confirm the job roles it eliminated, but there is talk of the headcount reductions on discussion forums like Blind, where users are reporting Chewy reduced its headcount by 220 people, and noted the reductions included some engineers, developers, product managers and supply chain personnel.