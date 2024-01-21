VIDEO: Dog helps save owner from icy pond thanks to quick-thinking officer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dog to the rescue! A 65-year-old man is lucky to be alive after falling into an icy pond in Arbutus Lake in Michigan earlier this month.

According to Michigan State Police, around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 18, bystanders called 911 after seeing the man fall through the ice.

When authorities arrived, an officer quickly grabbed a rescue disc but couldn’t reach the man due to the icy conditions.

His dog, “Ruby,” however, was able to help.

The quick-thinking officer told the owner to send his dog over, and the officer then attached the rescue disc to the dog’s collar and told the victim to call his dog back.

Ruby ran back to his owner, and the man was able to grab the disc.

Officers instructed the man to kick his legs, and officials were eventually able to get to him and pull him to safety. He was in the water for approximately 16 minutes.

The man was taken to a nearby medical center for treatment and was later released.

“Great teamwork and well done!” the department said.

