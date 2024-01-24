Video of the downing of the Russian Il-76 military transport plane in Belgorod Oblast appears online

Video has emerged of the alleged crash of the Russian Il-76 military transport plane in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

The doomed plane can be seen catching fire while still in the air, and a fiery mushroom cloud can be seen after it hits the ground.

Read also: Moscow confirms crash of IL-76 near Ukraine, claims without evidence that plane transported POWs

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that 63 Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board, while Ukrainian media reported that the flight was carrying missiles, though Ukraine’s Armed Forces have yet to comment, saying the incident is still under investigation.

A team of investigators from Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry are working at the crash site in the Korochan district near Belgorod, said Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

This story is breaking.

Read also:

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine