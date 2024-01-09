Video: The ‘Dragon Ball’ musical performance that attracted over 350M live viewers

[Source]

The Dragon Ball musical performance by Chinese youth dance troupe O-DOG at Bilibili’s New Year’s Eve gala in China attracted over 350 million live viewers.

The performance: The performance, celebrating the 40th anniversary of “Dragon Ball” and the lunar Year of the Dragon, featured Hiroki Takahashi, the singer of the first “Dragon Ball” anime opening theme song “Makafushigi Adventure!” The gala, streamed on video-sharing website Bilibili, showcased various “Dragon Ball” saga scenes, including Goku vs. Tien Shinhan, a romantic Goku vs. Vegeta light show and a Majin Buu battle with a Vegito fusion dance.

About the gala: The event, part of a fusion-themed gala, included international artists and paid homage to East and Western culture and media, according to CBR. It included international artists such as Jake Miller and Ava Max and showcased performances by Chinese groups paying homage to the likes of Mickey Mouse, Harry Potter, Tom & Jerry, Spiderman, Pirates of the Caribbean and many more.

The Dragon Ball performance generated excitement for the upcoming “Dragon Ball Daima” anime set to release in October 2024. The highly anticipated return of the series will reportedly take on “a completely original story,” meaning that it will not adapt any existing material.

Trending on NextShark: Man whose life story inspired ‘May December’ calls Netflix film a ‘ripoff’

Dragon Ball’s popularity in China: “Dragon Ball” is highly popular in China, drawing inspiration from the Chinese classic novel “Journey to the West.” The main character, Son Goku, is based on Journey to the West's protagonist, Sun Wukong, who possesses supernatural powers. The series incorporates elements of traditional Chinese martial arts, including kung fu and karate, in its combat scenes.

Download the NextShark App:

Want to keep up to date on Asian American News? Download the NextShark App today!