VIDEO: Drive-by shooting misses 78-year-old woman by just inches, police say

The Griffin Police Department has released Ring home surveillance video of a drive-by shooting in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. along N. 5th Street.

Video shows a car driving past the home, and someone shooting off a couple of rounds at the house.

Police said two women were home at the time of the shooting and the bullets missed one of them, who is 78 years old, by just inches.

Investigators are hoping someone recognizes the car. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call 770-229-6450, ext. 537.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS: