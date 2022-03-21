VIDEO: Driver accused of DUI in wrong-way Volusia crash

A man faces his second DUI charge after driving his car on the wrong side of the road and crashing into another driver.

Volusia County deputies arrested Nathan Zacharias, 27, of Deltona on Sunday, according to a press release from the county sheriff’s office.

Around 12:30 a.m., deputies said Zacharias was driving eastbound in westbound lanes. He narrowly missed several vehicles before eventually crashing into an oncoming vehicle on International Speedway Boulevard near Daytona Beach.

Zacharias clipped the driver’s side mirror of one vehicle that swerved out of his way, according to the press release.

The crash resulted in first responders transporting two people to the hospital for their injuries.

Deputies said the victims’ vehicle “sustained heavy damage and was inoperable.”

Officials said it was evident Zacharias was impaired during the drive but not injured in the crash. He had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet, and smelled heavily of alcohol, according to the press release. There were also several unopened cans of beer on the floor of his pickup truck.

Zacharias, who was only supposed to be driving for business purposes after a DUI in August 2021, told investigators he was going home to Deltona at the time of the crash. Deputies noted he was driving east toward Daytona Beach at the time of his arrest.

On his ride in the deputy’s patrol vehicle, Zacharias became verbally abusive and made use of racial slurs several times, according to the press release. He further stated that the deputy should be hanged.

Officials charged him with three counts of DUI and made a threat against law enforcement officers.

He was still in the Volusia County Branch Jail with a total bond of $9,000 when officials sent the press release.