VIDEO: Driver arrested after doing donuts at busy northwest Atlanta intersection

A driver of a pick-up truck was captured on video being arrested after performing donuts at a busy northwest Atlanta intersection.

Social media video sent to Channel 2 Action News shows a black pick-up truck doing donuts in the middle of Northside Drive and 17th Street Sunday evening.

Video courtesy of @Chelsea.candis

It wasn’t long before Georgia State Patrol arrived at the scene.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a Trooper observed the intersection of 17th Street and Northside Drive was shut down and a black Ford F150 was doing donuts in the intersection.

The Trooper activated his emergency equipment and the F150 fled through the crowd hitting several pedestrians, one of which suffered an injury.

The Trooper performed a PIT maneuver and forced the F150 over a curb disabling the vehicle.

As seen in the video, the state trooper was driving on the side of the truck and eventually got the truck to stop.

That’s when the trooper got out of his vehicle and jumped on top of it, pulling the driver out of the truck and apprehending him.

GSP said the river was taken into custody.

