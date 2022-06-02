Video: Driver crosses pedestrian bridge early Tuesday in Eau Claire

Jun. 1—EAU CLAIRE — A downtown Eau Claire pedestrian bridge briefly became a shortcut across the Chippewa River for a driver who was arrested shortly afterward for drunken driving.

Surveillance video provided by the Eau Claire Police Department shows a car briskly driving across the narrow bridge Tuesday morning and then continuing on the sidewalk in Phoenix Park before going out of view.

The illegal driving on the bridge and sidewalk happened at about 5:30 a.m. with the video showing no pedestrians around at that time.

Upon seeing the illegal driving, an eyewitness called police about a car with a blown tire driving on a pedestrian trail and then turning onto the footbridge, according to the Police Department.

A combination of information provided by the caller and video from public space video cameras led police to quickly find the car driving slowly on Main Street and stopped the vehicle nearby.

When police stopped the vehicle, the driver denied driving across the footbridge. She also couldn't explain how her vehicle became damaged, stating she "hit a rock or something," according to police. Officers also tried to determine how the car became damaged, but couldn't locate any matching property damage on the route the vehicle appeared to take there.

When an officer asked the driver if she felt safe to be driving, the woman replied that she did not.

Amanda M. Larscheid, 28, of the Eau Claire County town of Brunswick, failed sobriety tests and was arrested for first-offense drunken driving and received three additional traffic citations.

She was cited for operating without a license, driving on a sidewalk and operating a motor vehicle with improper tires due to driving on a flat tire. Larscheid's initial court appearances on the traffic violations is scheduled for July 5.

Josh Miller, public information officer at the Eau Claire Police Department, said while the police occasionally do get calls about people driving on the sidewalk, this is the first time he could recall someone driving across the Phoenix Park pedestrian bridge.