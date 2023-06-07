VIDEO: Driver drove around Rockdale neighborhood with fake police lights on SUV, deputies say

Officials in Rockale have arrested a driver accused of impersonating a cop.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, a blue Tahoe was seen driving around the area of Sigman Road and Old Camp Trail.

Deputies said concerned neighbors reported that the Tahoe had flashing or strobing red and blue lights.

Rockdale officials captured video of the SUV and shared it to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

The driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while unlicensed and other traffic violations.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

