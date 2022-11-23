VIDEO: Driver found unconscious behind wheel, police shatter window to wake him up

A driver was taken to the hospital last week after police said he was found passed out behind the wheel of a car.

In body camera footage released by the Duluth Police Department, officers and Gwinnett County Fire officials attempted to wake the driver up by knocking on the windows.

After several failed attempts to wake the driver up, firefighters and officers broke the passenger window and were able to get into the car, authorities said.

After the window was broken, firefighters and officers said they noticed a strong smell, later determined to be alcohol, coming from inside the car.

An officer then walked over to the driver’s side, opened the door and rubbed the driver’s sternum to wake him up.

Police said the driver remained unresponsive to the attempts to wake him up. Authorities said he was transported to the local hospital.

Police said the 39-year-old was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in addition to other charges that were not specified.

Authorities have not identified the driver.

