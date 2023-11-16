VIDEO: Driver pulls dangerous stunt on flooded lane on 10 Freeway

LOS ANGELES - Drivers were being reminded to remain patient and to slow down while navigating on slick roadways as the second round of a storm moved into Southern California.

On Thursday morning, SkyFOX flew over flooding on both sides of the 10 Freeway near the San Pedro Street exit in downtown Los Angeles.

Video from SkyFOX showed a driver in a black Honda Civic driving through the standing water on the westbound side. The driver is then seen switching lanes and swerving between two other lanes on the freeway. It then created a chain reaction as two other vehicles narrowly missed colliding into each other while trying to avoid the Civic. Thankfully, all three drivers managed to avoid crashing and no injuries were reported.

Drivers are asked to stay in the outside lanes as opposed to the inside lanes because that’s where stormwater tends to flood.

Three vehicles narrowly missed a crash while navigating on slick roads on the 10 Freeway on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Wet conditions were expected in the region through the weekend.