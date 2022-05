An assailant on Wednesday assaulted a man and stole his dog at a convenience store in east Fort Worth, police said.

The robbery occurred at the store in 3500 block of Miller Avenue.

Fort Worth police do not know the assailant’s name and on Monday released a video recording of him with the dog, a white dogo argentino.

Police said that someone who recognizes the assailant should call them at 817-392-4377.