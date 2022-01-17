VIDEO: East Village gunman posing as delivery worker rides away from murder scene on scooter

A gunman who posed as a deliveryman when he shot dead a man answering the door to an East Village apartment sped off on a scooter, surveillance video shows.

The killer knocked on Davon Venable’s fourth-floor apartment door at the Lillian Wald Houses about 10 p.m. Friday, cops said. “Did you order an Uber?” the shooter asked.

When Venable answered the door the assassin pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the back and neck.

Moments later, the suspect rode off from the scene. His escape was captured on surveillance video released by cops Monday from outside the building alongside the FDR Drive near E. Houston St.

The video also shows the suspect arriving at the building clad in a dark jacket with yellow reflectors and carrying two bags, presumably to look the part of a deliveryman

Venable was rushed by medics to Mount Sinai Beth Israel but could not be saved.

Police said the suspect pretended to be a food delivery worker.

The murder is one of 14 in the city so far this year. That’s four less than by this time last year. But the crime rate is up 35% so far this year, lead by a near doubling of stolen cars, with 646 vehicles stolen already this year compared 324d during the same period in last year. There has also been a 62% jump in grand larcenies and a 25% bump in robberies.

Cops are asking the pubic’s help identifying the suspect in Venable’s killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.